The Ashanti Regional communication team of the governing New Patriotic Party, led by the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, has patched things up with Nhyira FM and host of Kuro Yi Mu Nsem show, Nana Kwadwo Jantuah, a year after boycotting the station.

Justin Kodua says he had to intervene as the party’s chief spokesperson to deal with the long-standing feud between the party’s communicators and Nana Jantuah.

“I cannot sit down as the party’s spokesperson to have an issue with one of the leading media houses in the region. I called on the communication director and told him, I have stepped in and all issues must be solved,” said the General Secretary.

In a leaked video that went viral in 2022, radio serial caller, Appiah Stadium, was heard in a private conversation narrating how Nana Kwadwo Jantuah allegedly received money from NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, for doing a ‘fantastic job’ for the NDC.

Appiah Stadium was overheard telling one Nurudeen that one Alhaji Sani had sent him to give $2,000 and an additional GHC 2,000 to be given to Mr. Jantuah.

Jumping on the allegation, the Ashanti regional branch of the NPP, led by the Regional Communication Director Dennis Kwakwa, held a press conference to boycott any programme hosted by Nana Kwadwo Jantuah on Nhyira FM.

According to Kwakwa, the NPP had nothing against Nana Jantuah in person, but took the decision because the allegation bothered on criminality.

A petition from Archibald Ntiri-Acquah, Fredrick Addae, and George Amponsah asked the National Media Commission to investigate the allegations and take the necessary action.

In NMC’s release issued on February 27, 2023, and signed by the Executive Secretary, George Sarpong, the Commission noted that the “bribery allegation has no merit.”

Almost a year after the boycott, Justin Kodua led the communication team to the station to broker peace.

“On behalf of the party today, I am telling all our communicators to keep calm and to know all the issues have been resolved,” he said in an interview with Nana Jantuah on Kuro Yi Mu Nsem.

“For now, we are beginning a new chapter in the relationship between the NPP and Nhyira Fm, especially Nana Jantuah. We came in peace, in love, and as a family to work for the betterment of the Ashanti region and Ghana.”

The Communication Director of the NPP in the Ashanti region, Dennis Kwakwa, called on all the communicators in the region to resume work with Nhyira FM.

Management of Nhyira Fm assured them of fairness and objectivity in its political programming.