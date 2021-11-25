Asenso-Boakye inducted as fellow of Ghana Institute of Planners

The Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has been inducted as a fellow of the Ghana Institute of Planners (GIP).

The induction ceremony was performed for the Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bantama, as part of the 50th Annual General Conference and Meeting of the Institute held in Accra.

In a citation, the Institute noted that the Minister, as a professional planner, has over the years exhibited diverse knowledge and expertise in the field of planning.

“As a public servant with diverse expertise and experience in the areas of development planning, public policy and administration, Mr Asenso-Boakye has excelled in his chosen career and brought dignity and respect to the noble profession of planning,” the citation read.

The GIP further acknowledged the Minister’s dedication, consistency and selflessness in his service to the country as well as his efforts in transforming the housing and construction sector.

In his remarks, Mr Asenso-Boakye expressed his gratitude to the Ghana Institute of Planners for the honour done him.

The Minister observed that although planning is an essential part of the country’s development agenda, little is known about the area.

He, therefore, assured that his outfit will render the needed support to help the Institute remain relevant in the infrastructural development of the country.