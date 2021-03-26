All is set for Ghana’s leading all-talk radio station, Asempa FM’s National Dialogue series on illegal mining in Ghana.

The event, which happens to be the third edition, is ongoing at the Amenfiman Senior High School Assembly hall at Wassa Akropong in the Western Region.

Godwin Amarh, General Secretary of GNASSM

The thought leadership forum seeks to spearhead policy discussions on illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey in the country.

It would focus on detailed discussions on the havoc wreaked in the area which happens to be one of the major galamsey prone areas and how to solve associated challenges to build a better Ghana.

Major water sources in the area, notably River Ankobra have been destroyed due to galamsey.

The event is being hosted by Philip Osei Bonsu, popularly known as OB of Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen fame and Omanhene Kwabena Asante of Adom TV Badwam show.

EPA boss, Henry Kokofu

The duo are expected to help peruse the policies and commitment of traditional leaders and the government in fighting the menace.

Community members at the event

Participants present for the event include General Secretary, Small Scale Miners Association, Godwin Armah; Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Environmental Protection Agency, Henry Kokofu, Associate Executive Director WACAM, Hanna Owusu-Koranteng and Tony Aubin Former CEO, Minerals Commission/ Chamber of Mines.

Former CEO, Ghana Chamber of Mines, Dr Tony Aubin

Chief of the Wassa Amenfi Traditional area, Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II, and other traditional leaders are also there in their numbers to grace the occasion.