The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has pledged his unflinching support towards the 2024 edition of Green Ghana Day with a call on Ghanaians to support the national tree planting exercise.

The King noted that, this year’s Green Ghana Day, scheduled for Friday June 7, will serve as an avenue for Ghanaians to demonstrate their dedication to the conservation of the nation’s forest resources and demonstrate the desire to leave a richer and greener

Ghana for the next generation.

Otumfuo, commended government for implementing the Green Ghana Project and emphasized the importance of trees in environmental conservation, climate change mitigation and planet.

He also urged chiefs to lead their subjects to plant trees and to nurture them to growth as he believes will go a long way to complement government’s aggressive afforestation efforts.

Otumfuo emphasized the need to nurture what we plant . He gave an example of the trees that he has planted over the three years of the program, which are doing very well due to his own vigilance.

The Chairman for the National Planning Committee of Green Ghana, Hon. Benito Owusu- Bio in his remarks said, the issue of climate change has become a nationwide concern therefore government’s Green Ghana initiative is to help contribute to the fight against climate change and also to restore the country’s forest landscape and forest cover

He added that the Green Ghana Project is necessary to raise national awareness of the need for collective action to restore degraded landscapes in the country, instil values of tree planting and nurturing in citizens, particularly among the younger generation, mitigate climate change, and beautify communities and the environment.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, John Allotey, remarked that the Ashanti Region has planted the most trees on Green Ghana Days over the previous years.

He recounted that more than 81 per cent of the trees planted in 2021 have survived, while 72 per cent of those planted last year have survived.