The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has called on traditional leaders to uphold the chieftaincy institution by staying neutral in all partisan affairs.

This comes after some chiefs openly declared support for presidential candidates of some political parties in the country.

Ahead of the December 7, elections, Paramount Chief of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II and Omanhene of Mehame Traditional Area, Nana Owusu Kontoh II openly declared support for some candidates.

At a durbar held in honour of President Akufo-Addo on the second day of his three-day tour of the Eastern Region, the Okyenhene noted that the President has demonstrated that he is, indeed, “a President for all Ghanaians”.

He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to vote him in power to serve another four year term.

Nana Owusu Kontoh II also at a durbar at Mehame in the Asutifi South Constituency of the Ahafo Region, expressed gratitude to former President John Dramani Mahama for ensuring development at Mehame and other communities in the Constituency.

Chief of Dormaa also endorsed the former president during his visit to the Bono region.

The Asantehene, however, has cautioned chiefs against such acts, insisting that chiefs conducting themselves in this manner undermines the Chieftaincy Institution.

He noted that chiefs are seen as symbols of unity in various communities, therefore, must conduct themselves in a manner that will promote peace rather than undermining national unity.

“When matters get out of hand, chiefs are the people who will be called upon to ensure calm.

“But if we engage in political activities we will no be trusted as neutral, and this will be worrying.

“We all have our political divide but our institution does not permit us to disclose our stance,” he said.