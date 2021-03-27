Brazilian forward, Michael Vinícius Silva de Morais, has arrived in Ghana to begin his Ghana Premier League career with Asante Kotoko.

The 28-year-old arrived in the West African country on Friday afternoon.

He was welcomed by the Chief Executive Officer of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah and Supporters Chief, Christopher Damenya.

M I C H A E L V I N I C I U S 🔥🔥



Yes ! , he’s in town 😍



Welcome to 🇬🇭 #AKSC #WelcomeVinicius pic.twitter.com/wvMEoxGNze — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) March 26, 2021

The striker has signed a two-and-half-year deal after reaching an agreement with the record Ghana Premier League champions earlier this month.

He has had previous stints with Linkoping City and Vasalunds IF (Sweden). He is the second Brazilian footballer to join the Kumasi-based club in the ongoing season after Fabio Gama dos Santos who was signed prior to the commencement of the season.

He is expected to be the direct replacement for Kwame Poku who has joined Algerien side, USM Algers.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko have confirmed Portuguese manager, Mariano Barreto as their new manager on a one-and-half year deal ahead of the second half of the season.

In a friendly staged at the Adako Jachie training grounds today, Kotoko defeated lower side, Rainbow Stars 3-1. The game formed part of their preparations for the second half of the season.

The Porcupine Warriors will be hosted by Eleven Wonders at the Nana Ameyaw Park in the matchday 18 games.

Asante Kotoko finished on the 4th position on the league with 27 points in the first round of the Ghana Premier League.