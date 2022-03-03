The management of Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko, and representatives of Access Bank Ghana have presented the new team bus to Manhyia on Wednesday, March 2 at the Manhyia Palace.

During a short ceremony at the Royal House, management led by CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah, along with Access Bank presented the coach worth GHS 2 million to Life Patron Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The Volvo MarcoPolo B&R BioSafe Executive Coach will serve as the first-choice bus for the Porcupines due to its unique features in handling COVID-19.

'FABU 1', sponsored by Access Bank Ghana, has been inaugurated and blessed by Asante Kotoko Owner and Life Patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at a short ceremony at Manhyia Palace today.



Coming soon to a venue near you.

Kotoko last week announced the acquisition of the new 34+1+1 seater 2021 Volvo Marcopolo B8R Bio-Safe Executive Coach through a new partnership deal with Access Bank.

The Porcupine Warriors made their trip to Accra on Wednesday with the luxurious team bus for the 2022 President’s Cup against their rivals, Hearts of Oak on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium.