Asante Kotoko have announced another mega sponsorship deal ahead of the start of the season with electronics company Hisense.

The deal, which was originally announced on October 23, 2020, was unveiled at a well-attended event on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the AH Hotel and Conference at East Legon.

The deal worth GH3 million for three years was announced on Saturday with several other incentive packages for players. The sponsorship will be both in cash and products.

Hisense has already paid GH¢ 500,000 cash for the first year, with the rest expected to be delivered in products.

Meanwhile, an amount of GH¢ 230,000 will be pumped into the development of the Adako Jachie training complex.

Additional incentives include GH¢ 5,000.00 to the team when they keep a clean sheet.

Despite sponsoring Kotoko, Hisense has promised any player who scores a winning goal against Kotoko will receive GH¢ 5,000. The idea is to support players in the domestic league.

Hisense will also award the Goal of the Month, Fan of the Month, and a registered fan of Kotoko will receive discounts any time they make a purchase at their stores.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, lauded Hisense for partnering with the club and encouraged the club to patronise the product of its sponsors.

The brand ambassador for Hisense, Nana Ama McBrown, encouraged the fans to back the partnership.

The deal is the eighth sponsorship package under Mr Amponsah after securing sponsorship from Instats, Veo, Next Level Energy Drink, Hisense Ghana and Cedar Points Pharmaceuticals among others.