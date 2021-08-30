Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko have released their 2021/22 home jersey for the upcoming Ghana football season.

The kits are manufactured by the club’s kit supplier, Errea.

The Porcupine Warriors continue their partnership with the Italian-based kit-manufacturing company for their 2021/22 jerseys as they enter the second year of their collaboration.

In October 2020, Asante Kotoko announced a three-year partnership deal with Italian firm, Errea, in which special home and away jerseys were designed to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the club.

Asante Kotoko’s new kits for the upcoming season are designed to inspire the culture and tradition of the Ashanti Kingdom ruled by the club’s owner, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Asante Kotoko finished second in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season, losing the title to their sworn-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak who had been without a major trophy in the last eleven years.

The 2021/22 Ghana football season will commence next month.