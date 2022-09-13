Ghana Premier League giants, Kumasi Asante Kotoko will engage Belize men’s national football team in two international friendlies.

The Porcupine warriors are expected to play The Jaguars in two exhibition games at the FFB Stadium which is scheduled between 15-30th November.

This comes after the Belize Football Federation signed an agreement with Asante Kotoko communications team member, Patrick Osei Agyemang on Friday, September 9.

According to the General Secretary of the Belize FF, Earl Jones, the agreement will serve as a unique step for tourism and signify cultural exchange for both countries.

“We look forward to working close with this club, to improve our nation team at home, to develop similar skills they have and to make sure that we learn their experience.”

This friendly match was heavily influenced by the mayor of Belmopan City, Her Worship Sheran Palacio.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko began their CAF Champions League campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over Burkina Faso’s RC Kadiogo in the first leg of the preliminary stage.

The return leg is set to be played at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, September 18.