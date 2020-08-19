The Board of Directors of Kumasi Asante Kotoko is set to launch an official television network dubbed ‘Kotoko TV’ in the coming days.

The 12-member Board has been tasked to restore the pride of the club and transform the two-time African champions into a commercially viable club.

The Board has hit the grounds running by appointing fast-rising football administrator, Nana Yaw Amponsah as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club on a three-year deal.

The football administrator was unveiled two weeks ago at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi.

However, a member of the Board, Dr Kofi Abban, who is the CEO and the Founder of Rigworld Group in a twitter post gave a hint about launching an official television network.

The setting up of the television station will be used to disseminate information about the Porcupine Warriors to their teeming and numerous followers in Ghana and beyond.

For now, the only channels the club is communicating to their supporters are the Kotoko ExpressApp and the club’s official twitter handle.

Dr Kofi Abban, a member of the Kotoko Board of Directors

The 12-member Board of Directors of Asante Kotoko are as follows: Dr Kwame Kyei- Chairman, Jude Arthur- Vice Chairman, Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi, Kwasi Osei Ofori, Alhaji Lamin, Kwamena Mensah, Joseph Yaw Addo, Miss Evelyn Nsiah Asare, Baffour Kwame Kusi and Kofi Amoah Abban.

The rest are Martin Osei Kwaku Brobbey, James Osei Brown, Martin Osei Kwaku Brobbey, CEO of Lexta Ghana Limited, and James Osei Brown, CEO Joshob Construction Company.