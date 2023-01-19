Kumasi Asante Kotoko have confirmed the signing of former Medeama SC midfielder, Rashid Nortey.

The promising midfielder signed a two-year deal until the 2024/25 season.

Nortey left Medeama earlier this month as a free agent after his contract with the Mauve and Yellow side ended last month.

At the Tarkwa-based side, Nortey made over 100 appearances for the club during his spell going on to wear the team’s armband in the process.

The midfielder will look to bring his quality and experience to the Kotoko team as they seek to defend their league title from last season.