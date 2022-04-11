Asante Kotoko players received a whopping amount of GH₵100,000 from the Board of Directors of the club following their win over Hearts Of Oak.

In the matchday 24 games, the Porcupine Warriors hosted their rival at the Baba Yara Stadium.

However, the Reds secured all three points to strengthen their stay on top of the league log.

Cameroonian forward, Franck Mbella Etouga, scored from a spot-kick after Fabio Gama was brought down in the box of the Phobians.

The win means Kotoko go 16 points clear of their archrivals with 10 games still to go while the closest to Kotoko are Bechem United, who are eight points behind the league leaders.

Kotoko players were promised the said amount ahead of the game.

On Monday, the Board Directors led by Dr. Kwame Kyei of the club presented the money to the playing body.

Asante Kotoko will travel to the Northern Region to play RTU at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in the matchday 25 games this weekend.