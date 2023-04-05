Kumasi Asante Kotoko will host their city rivals, King Faisal in an outstanding game of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League later today.

The Porcupine Warriors had their matchday 21 games postponed last month as the Baba Yara Stadium was closed head of Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola.

Abdul Gazale, who is the interim manager will hope to keep his impressive start intact after hammering Real Tamale United 4-0 over the weekend.

King Faisal occupy the 13th position after 25 games played in the league with 31 points. A win for them will move them to the ninth position on the standings.

The Insha Allah lads were 1-0 winners over Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The game between Kotoko and King Faisal is scheduled for a 19:00 GMT kick-off at the Baba Yara Stadium.