Kumasi Asante Kotoko will host their city rivals, King Faisal in an outstanding game of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League later today.

The Porcupine Warriors had their matchday 21 games postponed last month as the Baba Yara Stadium was closed head of Ghanaโ€™s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola.

Abdul Gazale, who is the interim manager will hope to keep his impressive start intact after hammering Real Tamale United 4-0 over the weekend.

King Faisal occupy the 13th position after 25 games played in the league with 31 points. A win for them will move them to the ninth position on the standings.

The Insha Allah lads were 1-0 winners over Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The game between Kotoko and King Faisal is scheduled for a 19:00 GMT kick-off at the Baba Yara Stadium.