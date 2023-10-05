Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko have confirmed an extension of their partnership deal with Fintech and Mobile Money Company, Zeepay.

The deal has been extended for a period of one year.

The Mobile Money transaction giants, who have been working with the club since the 2021/2022 season, see their association with the club as beneficial.

Hence, there is a need to continue with us as we aim to reclaim our place in Africa and also win another league title.

Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua, a member of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) applauded the commitment of Zeepay while entreating our loyal fans to choose Zeepay for their remittances and any other local financial transactions.

“We are grateful to be working with a reputable company such as Zeepay whose visions and objectives align perfectly with this football club. We are delighted to be going a year further with them and we will ensure that our fans make Zeepay their number one choice,” he told the official club website.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko who are winless after three games played in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign will travel to play Accra Lions in the matchday four games this weekend.