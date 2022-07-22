Administration and Operations Manager of Asante Kotoko, Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, has reiterated that the head coach of the side, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, is yet to communicate his resignation to the club.

Dr Ogum, who joined the Porcupine Warriors on a two-year deal from West African Football Academy before the start of the 2021/22 Ghana football season on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, was reported to have resigned from his position.

Mr Dasoberi, speaking in an interview, confirmed that Dr Ogum has resigned from his role but he is yet to submit his resignation letter.

“The coach has not formally written to the club about his resignation, but even when some members tried to persuade him to change his mind, he responded that his decision was final,” he told the Daily Graphic.

He added that the coach resigned from his position after his proposal to sign 17 new players was rejected by the Board.

“During the meeting with the board to discuss his report to the management, there was a disagreement over his request to sack 10 players and recruit 17 new players, including four center-backs.

“It was at the point when some members of the board questioned the justification of some of his requests that Coach Prosper Ogum said he had a two-year contract but wanted to move on with his life, so the club must look for a new coach,” he added.