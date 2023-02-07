Some concerned members of the National Patriotic Party ( NPP) in the Asante Akyem Central constituency of the Ashanti Region are calling on the party’s leaders to ensure free and fair polling station elections there.

According to them, the committee tasked to organise the polling station elections and the erstwhile constituency executive committee manipulated the laid down rules set out in the NPP’s constitution to their advantage.

Addressing a press conference held in Konongo, the convener for the group, Gyekye Richardson, said they will not allow this illegality to continue in the NPP because it can cause an independent candidate to take over the NPP seat in the area.

“We can’t sit down for this illegality to continue, this can give an independent candidate an opportunity to take over the NPP seat in this area.

“In the 2020 elections, an independent candidate secured almost 12,000 votes, if the NPP leaders don’t address this immediately, this independent candidate can win additional 6,000 votes in the next elections and win the seat from ours,” he explained.

Mr Richardson called on the National Executive Council of the NPP to order fresh elections in Asante Akim Central to restore calm in the area.

“We are appealing to the National Executives to re-constitute an election committee for a proper polling station and electoral area election in the constituency,” he said.

In 2022, these concerned members sent a petition to the National Executive Committee and other top hierarchies of the party about “this illegality” but it fell on deaf ears.