Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has admitted that not partaking in the penalty shootouts during Ghana’s 2015 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] final against Ivory Coast is his biggest career regret.

Ghana was on the verge of ending its trophy drought in Equitorial Guinea under former Chelsea boss, Avram Grant.

However, Gyan was substituted a few minutes to end the extra time and therefore missed the shootouts and was replaced by Emmanuel Agyemang Badu.

Ghana, subsequently lost the shootouts 9-8 despite Ivory Coast missing their first two.

In an interview, the Black Stars’ all-time top-scorer said he could have helped the team to win the shootouts.

“I would say in 2015 when I had to ask for a change when we played against Ivory Coast,” the former Al Ain and Sunderland forward told Accra-based Peace FM.

“I feel if I had stayed on the pitch, I think I would have played in the penalty shoutouts but due to certain things and what they had been saying I felt I had to give somebody the opportunity to play.”

He further explained that lots of things accounted for why he opted to be subbed off a few minutes before the penalty shouts.

“I had already said I was not going to take a penalty (for Ghana again) which is why I asked for the substitution. But there were a lot of things involved as to why I asked for the change not only the issue of penalty.

“There were a lot of things going on that is why I asked for the change. So I will say that is my biggest regret as a captain.”

Asamoah Gyan was pivotal for Ghana in the tournament that took place in Equatorial Guinea.

Gyan’s last game for the Black Stars was during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.