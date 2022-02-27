Former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan, is set to launch a memoir in Accra on Saturday, April 30, 2022, his entourage has confirmed.

The event, which will be organised by Kels Media, will take place at the Kempinski Hotel and will tell the journey of the former Legon Cities forward.

Gyan’s book is expected to give an account of the player’s football career, which saw him play in some of the top five leagues in Europe before moving to Asia.

The date for the event was revealed by Kels Media in a press statement released on Friday, February 25.

His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be the guest of honour at the event with the keynote speaker being president of the Confederation of African Football, Dr Patrice Motsepe.

The event will also have in attendance personalities such Didier Drogba, Anthony Baffoe, Jay Jay Okocha, Emmanuel Adebayor and many others.

Gyan is Ghana’s all-time top-scorer and the country’s second-highest scorer at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Below is the full statement: