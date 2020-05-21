Manager of Asamoah Gyan, Samuel Anim Addo, says the legendary striker is preparing for a new challenge when football fully returns.

Gyan is currently clubless after failing to renew his contract with Indian Super League side, NorthEast United.

The 34-year-old has been linked to clubs both in the local league and Europe.

After spending the last five-to-six months on the sick bed, Mr Anim said, the former Sunderland and Liberty Professional striker is eyeing a new challenge when football resumes.

Mr Anim also said Gyan will not hang his boots now.

Samuel Anim Addo

“Very soon, we will hear a new development from the camp of Asamoah Gyan,” he told Adom TV in an interview.

“At the moment, there are many things we are considering. There are rumours in the media but for now, we don’t want to say anything.

“It is going to be a big news for the country and for Asamoah Gyan himself. He is fit now. He has been playing tennis for now but when football finally returns, there will be a big news on Asamoah Gyan.

“If Asamoah Gyan wants to play football for the next ten years, he can. I was first told by the Black Stars team doctor.

“She told me Gyan’s muscle is amazing and if he disciplines himself well and eats well, he can still play for the next ten years.

“Gyan is not done with his football career as he has said so he will definitely return,” he added.

Gyan has vowed to end his career at Asante Kotoko.