One of the defeated aspirants of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) chairmanship race in the just-ended National Delegates Conference has assured the party of his unwavering support.

The candidate, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, said he was ready to re-energise the party to win the 2024 election.

In a press release issued on Sunday, July 17, Asa B, as he is popularly called, said he had called Stephen Ntim, the victor of his category to congratulate him.

“Earlier this morning, I reached out to our New National Chairman, Stephen Ayensu Ntim and congratulated him and his team.”

“I also told him of my desire and preparedness to avail myself at any time to serve the party as we seek to re-energise it in winning election 2024 to break the 8.”

In that same release, he insisted that the defeat has not affected him.

“I am hale and hearty, and I urge you all also to be strong and motivated for the journey ahead which lies ahead of the NPP at large.”

We did what was expected of us but the delegates believed that the currently elected executives can do better and I respect their decision without any reservation.”

Asamoah Boateng lost the contest to Stephen Ayensu Ntim.

Ayensu Ntim polled 4,014 out of total valid votes cast of 5,552 to beat his contenders.

However his closest contender, Asamoah Boateng trailed him with 1010 votes.