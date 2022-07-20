Serie A side, AS Roma, have completed the signing of Paulo Dybala on a three-year deal.

The 28-year-old was a free agent after his seven-year stay at Juventus ended in June.

“The days that have led up to me signing this contract have been filled with so many emotions,” Dybala said.

“The speed and determination with which Roma demonstrated just how much they wanted me made all the difference.

“I am joining a team that is on the up, a club that continues to put in place strong foundations for the future, and a coach, Jose Mourinho, that it will be a privilege to work with.

“As an opponent, I have always admired the atmosphere created by the Roma fans – I now cannot wait for the chance to salute them while wearing this shirt.”

Inter Milan were in a pole position to sign Dybala but could not manage to fit him into their financial and sporting plans following Romelu Lukaku’s return.

Napoli were also interested but the forward chose to join Jose Mourinho’s project after a phone call with the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss.