Following the ongoing HITZ Skuuls Reunion at the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra, there have been numerous musical performances from various artistes across the country.

The music performances started with up-and-coming artistes who took the centre stage to thrill patrons at the fun-filled event.

Other great musicians also took over the stage to entertain revellers.

Music stars including Stonebwoy, Keche and Kuami Eugene are expected to grace the stage and thrill patrons who have been at the edge of their seats with the many exciting performances.

See photos and videos below:

It's getting hotter and hotter at the El-Wak stadium with ladies from @Ebonycondoms69

Come Rep your school!#HitzSkuulsReunion pic.twitter.com/4SGHHaB4t1 — Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) November 26, 2022