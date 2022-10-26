Nigerian artiste, Johnny Drille, has been applauded for providing an opportunity for personal relationship with his fans.

The singer, who is out with a new single, How are you my friend, shared his phone number online for a conversation with his fans.

Unlike artistes who keep their numbers private, Johnny posted his digits online and urged his fans to call him.

The intent is to provide a listening ear for people who have stories to share or genuine concerns, at a time when the rate of suicide is high.

He posted, “Need someone to talk to? Call me anytime between 11PM to 12 midnight. +2349071306614, that’s my number. We’ll do this every night for a week so if you don’t get through tonight, tomorrow is another night ♥️ #HowAreYouMyFriend.”

Minutes after sharing his number, his mobile service jammed as a result of multiple calls coming through per second.

Johnny was, however, pleased to have spoken to a few lucky ones, and he indicated he had great conversations with his fans.