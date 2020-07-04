Bukayo Saka’s first league goal and a late Alexandre Lacazette strike gave Arsenal a 2-0 win at Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

Arsenal needed a win to maintain an unlikely challenge for a Champions League place, while Wolves could have theoretically moved into fourth with a gigantic win.

However Arsenal, with youngsters Eddie Nketiah and Saka – fresh from signing a new contract to stay with the club – were the most threatening players on the pitch in the first half, with the 18-year-old forward volleying his side ahead just before the end of the period.

READ ALSO

In the second half, Nuno Espirito Santo brought on Diogo Jota and he teed up Adama Traore for an excellent chance he could only chip over the bar.

Lacazette then scored late on to give Mikel Arteta’s side an easy win that will do plenty to aid their fragile confidence. Two wins in their next games, against Leicester and then Spurs, could transform their season.