Ghana Premier League chief scout, Ebenezer Sefah, has taken Hearts of Oak players to the cleaners for their sluggish start of the season.

The Phobians, who won a domestic treble in a grand style under Samuel Boadu last campaign, are enduring a torrid start of the 2021/22 Ghana football season.

After four games played, the reigning champions are yet to record a win, having recorded three draws and one defeat.

The results leave the club at the 15th position on the league summit with just three points out of a possible 12 points.

Speaking on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show following Hearts of Oak’s 2-0 defeat to Ashgold in the matchday four games at the Len Clay Stadium, Coach Sefah questioned the players for their approach and performance against the Miners.

“It is shocking how Hearts of Oak players and technical team approached the game,” he said.

“This is not the Hearts of Oak we all watched last season. They are not playing as a team and it is shocking.

“You look at how some of the players came to the occasion last season and now struggling to make an impact, it tells you there is something wrong.

“I think they are becoming arrogant as well. Emmanuel Nettey, especially was indisciplined throughout the game against Ashgold and I did not understand why Samuel Boadu kept him in the game.

“This is not the mindset and approach to defend a league title and if the players don’t improve, then it is going to get worse for the club.

“The club made some good signings so Boadu should be able to turn things around for the club if not, I will be tempted to say Asante Kotoko will be crowned champions,” he added.

Hearts of Oak will be hoping to return to winning ways when they host JS Saoura in the Caf Confederations Cup game on Sunday before playing Medeama SC in the matchday five games.