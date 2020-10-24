Legendary American actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, has revealed he underwent another heart surgery to replace his aortic valve two years after replacing his pulmonary valve.

The ‘Terminator’ actor, 73, shared the news on social media on Friday, October 23.

In his post, the former California governor said the procedure was done at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio and that he is already up and walking about the streets of Cleveland.

He wrote: Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!’