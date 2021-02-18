A Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Alhaji Akanbi, has taken a swipe at some supporters of the club for accusing him of being the reason for the woes of the club.

The Ghana Premier League club has been struggling to win something meaningful for the past 11 years but had their problems compounded following the resignation of their entire technical team.

Assistant coach Asare Bediako was the first member to resign followed by head coach Kosta Papic and goalkeeper’s trainer Ben Owu on 15th February 2021.

Sabahn Quaye, a long-serving Team Manager, is reported to have been sacked by the club after exposing two of the board members at an emergency meeting.

In the wake of the club’s woes, supporters have accused Alhaji Akanbi of being the man behind the club’s recent struggles.

But in a press conference held on Wednesday to address the recent happenings in the club, Mr Akanbi questioned the supporters if they were more sensible than the majority shareholder of the club.

READ ALSO

“I’m not even concentrating on what they are saying, my most important issue is to face whatever is ahead of me to do but not even a single person has come out to point out what I have done wrong until now, for so many years nobody is able to come to say this is what I have done,” he said.

“The fans keep mentioning my name but if I were to be on Facebook or Youtube by now I would have earned bigger money because I have been trending. They are just pointing fingers at me.

“The supporters have tagged me as a whistleblower. They think I have been lying to Togbe but excuse me to say, are they more sensible than Togbe Afede? None of them is sensible than him, he knows better than them,” he said.

U-15 coach, Samuel Nii Noi, has taken charge of the club on interim basis and will lead the team on Sunday when they host Elmina Sharks.