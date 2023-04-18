The government, through the Ministry of Interior has announced Monday, April 24, 2023 a statutory public holiday.

This is to enable the Muslim community mark this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr which falls on Saturday, April 22.

In view of the fact that the holiday falls on a weekend, President Akufo-Addo has, by Executive Instrument (El), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, (Act 601) declared Monday, April 24 as an additional Public Holiday.

In a statement dated April 18 and signed by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, it urged that the holiday should be observed as such throughout the country.

The Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations comes after a 30-day Ramadan fasting which started on March 23, 2023.

Below is the statement