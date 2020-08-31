Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed, has implored striker Joseph Esso to apologise to the hierarchy of Hearts of Oak.

Esso, 24, was one of the five players who failed to renew the contract with the club.

The forward, who joined the Phobians, have joined fellow Ghana Premier League side, Dreams FC on a two-year deal.

But, according to the former Asante Kotoko forward, the manner in which Esso exited from the club was unacceptable and must return to apologise to the club.

Yahaya Mohammed

“My only advice to Joseph Esso is that he should apologise to Hearts of Oak management and the fans for refusing to renew his contract,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

READ ALSO

“Joseph Esso’s move from Hearts of Oak is a big mistake. You don’t exit from such a huge club in that manner.

“He is a good player but I don’t like the way his management is handling issues. I believe they could have sat down and resolved the contract but leaving such a big club in that manner is unacceptable,” he added.

Esso played 14 games and netted on three occasions in the Premier League last season.

He was among Ghana’s best players at the 2019 Wafu Cup of Nations in Senegal where he netted twice to help the side finish as runners-up.