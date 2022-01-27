Traditional rulers in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region will be performing rituals at Apiate where an explosion claimed 14 lives and left several others injured.

The ritual is to pacify the gods of the land, pray for the souls of the departed, and for the preservation of the lives of survivors.

Chief of Bogoso, Nana Kwesi Sompreh II, disclosed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

He said that the ritual will be led by Nana Ataa Brembi II, Chief of Bepo under whose jurisdiction Apiate falls.

The Apiate town was wiped off the map when an explosive-laden truck collided with a motorcycle, leading to a large blast in their community on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

This devastation has affected the livelihoods of residents in and around the town. Many who have lost loved ones are yet to come to terms with the unfortunate situation.

Based on this backdrop, Nana Sompreh II, said they are working around the clock to ensure that those who survived but lost property are catered for.

In the interim, he said they have provided land to relocate the affected persons from the town.

Nana Kwesi Sompreh II expressed profound gratitude to the government for the prompt response after the disaster.