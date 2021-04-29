The Association of Past Executives and Coordinators-Ashanti (APEC-ASHANTI), has congratulated Hon. John Ampontuah Kumah on his recent appointment as Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Finance.

The Association commended him for his hard work and commitment to serving the country which has resulted in his victory in the just-ended general elections as the Member of Parliament for Ejisu and his appointment as a Deputy Minister of State.

A release signed by the Chairman of APEC-ASHANTI, Patrick Ayittah, said the enviable feats that Hon Kumah achieved as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan bear ample testimony to his astute competence, hard work, and dedication to excellence.

It said “the novelty institution under your supervision was able to meet the entrepreneurial needs in terms of funding and expertise of budding young, innovative start-ups by young people across the country”.

“We are confident that Hon John Kumah’s influence will continue to encourage our proud tradition of a political dispensation that is meaningful, decent, and participatory,” the Association said.

The Association indicated that Hon John Kumah served as the first President of Ashanti Regional Students Representative Council (ARSRC) when it was formed in 1997 and has since instituted a generational impact of service, skills development and mentoring of young student leaders into positions of higher responsibility in corporate governance, politics.

“As a founding member of our dear association, we cannot be more proud to extend our best wishes to him on the assumption of his new role.

We believe that leaders of our country must be held to a higher standard of accountability, transparency and probity.

The teaming youth must see a bright future in Ghana and not a bleak one.

As a trailblazer for the youth and for the values and beliefs of positive contributions for which we stand, we would like to continually urge you to remain true to the youth agenda in our quest for broader opportunities”, the Association stated.

The Association also praised Hon Kuma for his stance for truth and transparency and was confident that it will be brought to bear optimally on the desired development path of the nation.

The Past Executives in the release believe as Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah will collaborate with the Substantive Minister to work towards the formulation and implementation of better fiscal policies and demystifying the enigma surrounding the financial sector.

They pledged their support to enable the Deputy Minister-designate to succeed if he is approved by Parliament in the Association’s collective aspirations for a productive and robust Ghanaian economy.