Ghana striker, Antoine Semenyo played a pivotal role for Bournemouth as they secured a 2-2 draw against Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

The match saw a goalless first half, with Dominic Solanke opening the scoring for Bournemouth in the 51st minute after a mistake by Newcastle’s Martin Dubravka.

However, seven minutes later, Anthony Gordon controversially converted a penalty to equalize for Newcastle.

In the 82nd minute, Semenyo scored a stunning goal from outside the penalty area to seemingly secure a win for Bournemouth, but Matt Ritchie, a former Bournemouth player, scored the equalizer in the 85th minute to end the game in a draw.

Despite the draw, Bournemouth moved nine points clear of the relegation zone, while Newcastle maintained their position in seventh place in the table.

Semenyo, who recently participated in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament with Ghana, has made 22 appearances for Bournemouth and has scored four goals this season.