Ghana striker, Antoine Semenyo, has been presented with English Premier League debut ball after scoring his first goal for AFC Bournemouth.

The youngster scored in their big win over Leeds United at the Vitality Stadium last weekend.

“Congratulations Antoine Semenyo. He picked his Premier League debut ball at the Vitality Stadium,” Bournemouth wrote the club on Twitter.

Congratulations, @antoinesemenyo1 🙌



He's picked up his @premierleague debut ball at Vitality Stadium today ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/KVxMBJUSC6 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) May 4, 2023

Speaking to the media after scoring against Leeds United over the weekend, Semenyo said he has planned for his celebration for a very long time.

The Ghanaian forward, who has struggled for game time, revealed that he had been practicing a celebration with his best friend Jaidon Anthony in the team when he scores his first goal.

“We’ve been planning for weeks for a celebration, and we’ve finally been on the pitch together to do it. It’s even better,” Semenyo said.

The 23-year-old signed for Bournemouth in the January transfer window from Bristol City after an impressive run in the English Championship. He has since found game time hard to come by, starting only two games.