The Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament is expected to begin the first of a series of public hearings on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 today.

The bill if passed in its current state will criminalise Lesbianism, Gayism, Bisexual, Transgender and their related activities.

Over 140 memos have been presented to the committee so far regarding the bill.

The public hearing on the memos received is expected to last for 15 weeks.

Ranking member on the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament, Ben Ahiafor said at least five memoranda will be tackled on daily basis.

“It [memos] is now ranging between 140 and 145. We are in to listen to everybody, we want to do a good law for Ghana, and so we must be patient and go through the rudiment of the game. We are making a law and we need to look at the law from a long-term perspective, not to rush into making the law and have the particular law amended later,” he said.

Below is the programme for today