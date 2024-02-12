Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has declared his unwavering support for the Anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

This is according to lead advocate and Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel George.

He claimed after a meeting with the Attorney General, he [Dame] endorsed the Bill.

“This Bill has the full approval and support of Dame. He called me after meeting and said Sam come, I heard you in the media yesterday saying I don’t support the Bill. You have seen the work I have done to clean up the Bill.

“Please go to the media and tell them that I Godfred Dame, AG I support this Bill and against homosexuality, and that is Godfred Dame’s own words” he said.

The Ningo-Prampram revealed this Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme while giving update on the Bill before Parliament.

He was confident President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would ultimately sign the Bill into Law.

“I trust the President to will listen to and act accordingly because his AG is in agreement. I received commendations from individuals across the political spectrum, including some from the opposition, applauding my stance on the Bill” he said.

In his view, the Bill aligns with Ghanaian values.

Meanwhile, Parliament has taken further steps in addressing LGBTQ+ issues by approving an amendment to the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.

The amendment, proposed by co-sponsor Sam George, imposes a maximum custodial sentence of up to six months on individuals found aiding, facilitating, encouraging, or promoting LGBTQ activities.

Sam George defended the necessity of strict punishment to ensure compliance with the law once enacted.

