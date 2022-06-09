The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and City Authorities have been given a 24-hour ultimatum to pull down billboards promoting activities of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI+) on some streets of Accra.

According to the Members of Parliament (MPs) sponsoring the anti-gay bill, the billboards are in violation of Ghana’s laws which criminalise the practice.

One of the billboards is located on the Accra-Tema Motorway.

Addressing the media at the site of one of such billboards at the Accra Mall, MPs for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George and his colleague from South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, called for the arrest and prosecution of persons behind the billboards.

“Over the weekend, our attention was drawn to illegality that flies in the face of the Constitution of Ghana – Articles 11 and 26 which talk about Ghana’s cultural sovereignty. We noticed that a billboard promoting the activities of LGBTQ activities has been mounted along the motorway.

“As sponsors of the bill before Parliament and as Members of Parliament who represent the aspirations and will of Ghanaians, we have deemed it important to show up here today to register in the strongest way our displeasure, discomfort, and abhorrence for this unholy, unculturable and untraditional advertisement that has been put up on this road, ” Mr George stated.

He stressed that “We are by this calling on the IGP to immediately within the next 24 hours carry out the necessary security operations to ensure that this billboard, which is an affront to the 1992 constitution is taken down in conjunction with the MCE for the area”.

For his part, the Convenor for the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Mr Moses Foh Amoaning disclosed activities of the LGBTQI+ members are already endemic in certain second-cycle schools and thus must be resisted with alacrity.

He warned the diplomatic community in Ghana against hoisting gay pride flags this year as happened in the past since it’s a violation of Ghana’s laws.

President of the Coalition of Muslim Organizations of Ghana, Hajj Abdel-Manan Abdel-Rahman, said a massive campaign will be launched against MPs who are deemed to be frustrating the legislation soon.