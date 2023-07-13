The ban on movement of ruminants due to the outbreak of Anthrax has been lifted in the Upper East region.

A press statement by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) said the situation has since been contained with no record of the anthrax disease since June 14, 2023.

“In view of the above and based on expert advice, the ban on the movement of ruminants and donkeys is hereby lifted,” the statement signed by the Minister of Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong said.

Further measures

The Ministry indicated that notwithstanding the lifting of the ban, the slaughtering of all animals should be under close supervision of the veterinary and environmental health officers at designated abattoirs and slaughter slabs.

It warned that food vendors, restaurants and butchers will be arrested and prosecuted for the sale of meat and meat products of animals slaughtered at authorised places.

For precautionary and proactive action, there will be continuous vaccination of animals against the disease as well as intensification of surveillance of animal and human anthrax.

Butchers’ reaction

Reacting to the lifting of the ban in an interview with Graphic Online, the Secretary of the Bolgatanga Butchers Association, Timothy Tembil, said members of the association were delighted that the ban has finally been lifted.

He noted that the ban impoverished the members since the business was their only source of livelihood, saying “with the lifting of the ban, our members can return to business to earn income to better their living standards”.

Background



On May 31, 2023, MoFA imposed a ban on the movement of ruminants and donkeys, slaughtering, sale and consumption of meat and meat products in the Binduri District in the Upper East Region.

It followed the confirmation of cases of anthrax, an acute bacteria disease transferable from animals to humans.

Subsequently, a mass vaccination exercise was carried out across the 15 Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) in Upper East in a bid to contain the spread of the disease.