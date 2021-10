Suspected robbers have killed a private security man on duty at the Atonsu branch of the Adansi Rural Bank in Kumasi, Luv FM’s Erastus Asare Donkor has reported.

37-year-old Alex Opoku Twenefour, an employee of G4S Limited, was found dead Thursday morning with his hands and legs tied behind him.

The unidentified assailants attacked the bank’s ATM machine and forcibly entered the banking hall.

