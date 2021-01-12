Great Olympics captain, Gladson Awako, has admitted that the absence of coach Annor Walker from the team’s last two matches has affected the side.

Walker, who is the head coach of the side, has not been in the dugout in Olympics’ last two matches due to illness.

Olympics has since suffered back to back defeats (to Aduana Stars and AshantiGold SC) for the first time this season.

The captain, thus, believes this has had a knock-on-effect on the side.

“His absence has affected us because we are all witnesses to the work he did,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“His absence in the last two games has shown evidently that there’s something missing in our play.

“Personally I am not the same person ever since we lost Coach Annor Walker.

“We are all praying that God will heal him so he can join us again soon,” he prayed.

Great Olympics currently lie 7th on the league standings with 11 points and will play Karela United on Friday in the matchday 9 fixtures at the Accra Sports Stadium.