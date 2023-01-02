Black Galaxies head coach, Annor Walker, says he is impressed following the two friendly games played in Egypt.

The locally assembled team has been camping in the North African country ahead of the 2023 African Nations Championships [CHAN] scheduled to be held in Algeria this month.

While in camp, the Black Galaxies have recorded two wins against Egypt’s U-20 side as well as Al Ahly.

Reflecting on the games, Walker believes it has been a good preparation for the team so far.

“The FA tried in getting these two matches upon our arrival in Egypt. The team playing scoring five goals in two matches is average,” he said.

“I have learnt a lot. The team has changed and the attitude of the boys has changed. The way we started [preparations] from Prampram till here I can see a vast difference though we have only been here for one week.

“We are still in preparation. We have about two weeks ahead of us until the start of the tournament which I feel by then the team would have been in good shape,” he added.

The team will depart for Algeria on January 3.

Ghana has been housed in Group C alongside Morocco, Madagascar and Sudan.