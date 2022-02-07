Nsawam Adoagyiri MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has reacted to a gory accident at Nsawam Mobil in the Eastern Region on Monday afternoon which claimed five vitalitiesitiesities

In a tweet, he confirmed that, 12 others have been severely injured in the accident involving a taxi and a cargo truck.

According to Majority Chief Whip, the Police and Ambulance Services quickly moved to the scene to manage the situation.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured and the peaceful repose of the deceased.

