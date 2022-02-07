The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has reacted to a gory accident at Nsawam Mobil in the Eastern Region on Monday afternoon which claimed five vitalitiesitiesities

In a tweet, he confirmed that, 12 others have been severely injured in the accident involving a taxi and a cargo truck.

According to Majority Chief Whip, the Police and Ambulance Services quickly moved to the scene to manage the situation.

I was at the scene of a fatal road accident at “Nsawam Mobil”, which claimed 5 lives & left 12 people with serious injuries. I pray for the peaceful repose of the deceased & speedy recovery of the injured. Emergency services & police are also at the scene managing the situation. pic.twitter.com/NazfyoMIGF — Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh (@FAnnohDompreh) February 7, 2022

Mr Annoh-Dompreh prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured and the peaceful repose of the deceased.