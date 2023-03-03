Chris Brown infuriated one eager fan during his concert in Berlin on Wednesday night, after grabbing her phone and hurling it into the crowd while she repeatedly tried to film him.

The rapper attempted to perform a lap dance around one fan who sat on the stage, but she seemed more preoccupied with capturing the moment.

Videos of the moment, which were posted on TikTok, show Chris repeatedly pulling the phone out of the fan’s hand, but she continues to pose with it high in the air.

The Give Me Everything hitmaker performed a sexy lap dance for the fan, who was on the chair in the middle of the stage surrounded by his backing dancers.

But still more preoccupied with getting her moment in the spotlight, the fan once again grabs her phone to film herself.

Chris Brown at one point snatched it and put it back screen down on her laps, yet she took it back the next second to continue filming.

Having had enough, Chris snatches the phone away and throws it into the crowd, to the fan’s clear shock.

The stage then plunges into darkness following the end of the performance.

Despite having her expensive phone pulled from her hands, another fan shared a TikTok showing the fan managed to track it down in the audience after the concert.