Tottenham Hotspur’s Ange Postecoglou has made history by becoming the first boss to win the Premier League manager of the month award twice in his first two months in the job.

The Australian, 58, has guided Spurs to the top of the table.

Tottenham have had an unbeaten start to the season, winning six games from eight and drawing two.

The last manager to win two consecutive awards was Jurgen Klopp in 2019-20, when Liverpool won the Premier League.

Former Celtic boss Postecoglou also won the award for August, becoming the first Australian to do so.

Tottenham’s captain Son Heung-min has won September’s Player of the Month award.