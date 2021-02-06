André Ayew scored in Swansea City’s 2-0 victory against Championship title challengers Norwich City on Friday night.

Swansea kept their fine form and have gone nine games without a defeat in all competitions ahead of their cliffhanger against the Canaries at the Liberty Stadium.

The Swans dominated the opening minutes before deservedly shooting ahead through André Ayew in the 42nd minute.

Jack Bidwell put the ball across the area and the Ghana international had the easiest task in the world to tuck the ball into an empty net.

Swansea City extended their advantage with an outstanding shot on the edge of the area by Conor Hourihane three minutes after the break.

READ ALSO

Ayew, 30, who enjoyed full throttle of action, has netted nine goals and provided two assists in 26 matches in the league so far this term.

The victory has helped Swansea City to close the gap between them and Norwich City at the top of the table.

Norwich City sit 1st on the log with 55 points while Swansea City occupy 2nd position with 53 with a game in hand.