Andre Ayew scored his first goal of the season in Swansea City’s 2:0 win over Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday afternoon at the Adams Park.

The Ghana international put his side ahead in the 13th minute before assisting Jamal Lowe goal in the 23rd minute to seal the win in the first half.

It's a teasing cross from Jake Bidwell and Andre Ayew is there to poke it in for Swansea to make it 1-0!



Watch live on Sky Sports Football or follow: https://t.co/jMqpRv1Y81 pic.twitter.com/E8qIr2CWC1 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 26, 2020

The 30-year-old has been a key performer for the Championship side since his return from a loan spell at Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce during the 2018/19 season.

Last season, he had an incredible campaign with Steve Cooper’s side where he managed to score 18 goals in all competitions.

He is expected to the club before the summer transfer end. Ayew has been linked with a move to several clubs including Paris Saint Germain, Leeds United and Everton in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Ayew is having a contract with the Liberty Stadium outfit until summer 2021.

Swansea City are on top of the Championship table with seven points after three matches played.

