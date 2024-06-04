The Ayew family has dismissed reports suggesting that Andre Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew have abruptly retired from the Black Stars.

Multiple reports have emerged that Andre Ayew, who was left out of Ghana’s squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers has retired from the Black Stars.

However, Fiifi Tackie, who is the spokesperson for the family, released a statement on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, labelling the report as false.

“Please be advised that recent reports of the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, resigning from the national team are entirely false. Andre has had a remarkable season, scoring 6 goals in all competitions, and is currently enjoying a well-deserved holiday,” stated Fiifi Tackie on behalf of Andre and Jordan on Facebook.

“Jordan is currently in the camp of the national team, and he is proud and honoured to be part of the team for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic. They remain dedicated to their careers and committed to the national team. We urge fans and supporters to disregard the misinformation and continue to support the Ayew brothers and the Black Stars.”

Meanwhile, Jordan Ayew, who is the younger brother of Andre Ayew is part of the Black Stars squad for the Mali and Central African Republic games this month.

Earlier reports in the media suggested that, the brothers had decided to end their spell with the national team.

The report indicated that the supposed decision stemmed from Andre Ayew’s omission from the recent Black Stars squad, which the family deemed unfair.

Ghana is scheduled to play Mali on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in the Matchday three games before hosting the Central African Republic on Monday, June 10, 2024, in the Matchday four games.