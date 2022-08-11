A 38-year-old staff of the National Ambulance Service, Famous Afeku, has allegedly committed suicide at New Edubiase in the Adansi South District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased was found hanging dead from the ceiling in his bedroom on Friday.

His colleague, Benjamin Dzormeku, confirmed the incident in an interview with Adom News’ Isaac K. Normanyo.

Mr Dzormeku stated he was still in a state of shock as he spoke to the deceased who happens to be his superior a few hours before his death.

He explained the deceased looked hale and hearty, adding there was no indication something was wrong with him.

The police, Mr Dzormeku noted, have commenced an investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to his death.

The deceased left behind a wife and children.

Watch the video attached above for more: