The Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, says he has not applied for a plea bargain in his ongoing ambulance trial.

The former Deputy Finance Minister described as “false and wicked” an alleged confirmation of the said application by the Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah Yeboah.

In a press statement issued on Friday, October 13, the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam MP said the report is aimed at inciting the public against him.

“My attention has been drawn to a reportage attributed to the Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Alfred Tuah Yeboah, claiming that I have sought a plea bargain arrangement with the Office of the Attorney-General.”

“This claim is false, wicked and evil and is intended to incite public prejudice against me and undermine my right to fair trial.”

He has thus asked the public to disregard same in its entirety.

“I wish to state that I have not, at any point in time, approached anyone or authority to consider or discuss the said plea bargain that has been attributed to me.“

Dr Ato Forson and two others; former director of the Ministry of Health, Sylvester Anemana and businessman Richard Jakpa, are on trial for allegedly causing financial loss in the purchase of some ambulances during his time as Deputy Finance Minister.

The Attorney General contends the state has lost €2.37 million due to the purchase of the ambulances which turned out to be defective. All three persons have pleaded not guilty.

Lawyers representing the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, led by Dr. Abdul Baasit Bamba, submitted an application on July 27, 2023, requesting the presiding judge to recuse herself from the case.

Dr. Bamba argued that it was legally improper for the judge to preside over the motion for her own recusal. This request came after Justice Botwe had disclosed the outcome of a petition sent to the Chief Justice by another defendant involved in the case, Richard Jakpa.

Mr. Jakpa had accused the judge of bias following a prior clash during a court proceeding.

During the court session, Justice Botwe announced that a letter from the Chief Justice indicated that she could proceed with the case. Dr. Bamba then addressed the court, informing them of their motion for recusal.

He clarified that certain comments made by the judge had raised concerns for the politician, leading him to believe that he might not receive a fair trial. Dr. Bamba pointed out that there is a legal principle that in cases where allegations of bias are as serious as the current one, the judge implicated should not be responsible for adjudicating the motion for recusal.

