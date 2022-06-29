A pressure group, Arise Ghana, on Tuesday hit the streets of Accra to express displeasure over the worsening economic conditions in the country.

In order to have a peaceful demonstration, the Ghana Police Service deployed two mobile Police hospital units to assist the demonstrators and officers who might need medical attention during the protest.

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, urged the officers deployed for the exercise to treat the protesters with respect and dignity.

But a standoff between the Police and some protesters led to the firing of tear gas and rubber bullets.

Sources say about three protesters were also arrested.

Below are photos and videos from the scene:

Protesters at Obra Spot, Circle

Protesters carrying placards with inscriptions

Police mount human shield to restrict protesters from using the Ring Road

Tyres were burnt during the Arise Ghana protest